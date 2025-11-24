Activating city spaces

Kayte Young talks with Richard McCoy. He’s the executive director of Landmark Columbus Foundation--the organization responsible for the temporary collection of interactive installations in downtown Columbus known as Exhibit Columbus. The theme this year is Yes And.

Richard talks about the vision of project, about placemaking and efforts to make a small midwestern city the kind of place that attracts talent and innovation.

The Exhibit Columbus website has maps, an activity guide, and short videos for each piece in the exhibit. Yes And is on view through November 30, 2025.