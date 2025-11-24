© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

Activating city spaces

By Kayte Young
Published November 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
People sitting and standing around a bright blue shallow pool in front of a brick building. Richard McCoy is standing, addressing the group.
Hadley Fruits
Pool/Side an installation at the Cleo Rogers Memorial Library Plaza
for Exhibit Columbus 2025, Yes And. Created by Akima Bracken and Ella Edelsteinof Johnson Ventures.

Kayte Young talks with Richard McCoy. He’s the executive director of Landmark Columbus Foundation--the organization responsible for the temporary collection of interactive installations in downtown Columbus known as Exhibit Columbus. The theme this year is Yes And.

Richard talks about the vision of project, about placemaking and efforts to make a small midwestern city the kind of place that attracts talent and innovation.

The Exhibit Columbus website has maps, an activity guide, and short videos for each piece in the exhibit. Yes And is on view through November 30, 2025.

Full Episode

Nice Work Story
Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
