© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nice Work

Authentic Movement with Utam Moses et al

Published January 9, 2026 at 3:31 PM EST
A woman on an outdoor lawn with businesses around it, wearing an outfit somewhere between tan and gold, holds a shiny golden cloth. Other legs are visible under the cloth. She looks back toward them, smiling. All are in motion.
Tyler Lake
Selene Carter in Ordinary Pilgrimage, an "authentic movement" dance performance in downtown Bloomington in June, 2025
Full Episode

On a weekend in June, 2025, dancers and an audience gathered on the Monroe County Courthouse lawn. Utam Moses, the organizer of the performance and one of the dancers, invited the audience to close their eyes and feel the air – the humidity, the wind – on their bodies. As cars drove by and a percussionist played a slow beat, she talked about activating the horizons of our imagination as we activate our imagination of this place. Soon, the dancers would be moving across the lawn in an improvised dance as two musicians improvised music alongside.

The performance came out of a practice called “authentic movement,” which Utam had introduced to a group of practitioners. We invited Utam, Nonie Daniels, one of the dancers, and Kourtney Jones, a poet who also worked with the group, into the studio to talk about authentic movement and what it meant to bring this practice into the public.

Tags
Nice Work Story