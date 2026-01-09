© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
The old red sculpture ‘ain’t what she used to be’

Published January 9, 2026 at 3:31 PM EST
Katie Chattin in hard had standing at entrance to a tent built with scaffolding on a contruction site. Behind her is a large red form and plastic sheeting with red paint.
Kayte Young/WFIU
Katie Chattin, Director of Art and Cultural Heritage at Indiana University, checked in daily with the crew during the restoration of the large steel sculpture in front of the Musical Arts Center on the Bloomington Campus of Indiana University.

If you’ve spent any time on the IU campus in Bloomington, especially over on the east side, near the Musical Arts Center (MAC), you might remember a monumental red steel, abstract sculpture right outside the MAC. That Sculpture, Called Peau Rouge (French for Red Skin) is by Alexander Calder. It was installed more than 50 years ago.

Outdoor art like this Calder sculpture is meant to withstand the elements. But even a sturdy steel giant like this needs some attention from time to time. That’s where Katie Chattin comes in. She’s the Director of Art and Cultural Heritage at Indiana University and the Associate Director of University Collections. Kayte Young spoke with her about the multi-year process of restoring Peau Rouge to its original glory, and the importance of maintaining art in public spaces. https://collections.iu.edu/contact/staff-directory.html

