Puppies Puppies comes to town

Jade Guanaro Kuriki-Olivo is a conceptual, performance and installation artist who goes by the name Puppies Puppies. She recently came to the Eskenazi Museum of Art to give a talk about her work.

In some ways, it was an ordinary artist's lecture, with images of her work projected on a screen while she spoke about context and process. The difference was that Puppies Puppies was dressed in a bush costume, covered in artificial leaves from the neck down, and she was reclining on an inflatable mattress, bathed in green light.

Kayte went to the talk and reported back to Tyler about some of the highlights.