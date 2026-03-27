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Nice Work

Puppies Puppies comes to town

By Kayte Young,
Tyler Lake
Published March 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Jade Guanaro Kuriki-Olivo reclining on a sheet-covered mattress holding a mic, looking at a laptop and smiling. There is a white modernist chair next to the mattress. The scene is bathed in green light, behind her is a large screen with images of gallery exhibits.
Kayte Young/WFIU
Multi-disciplinary artist Jade Guanaro Kuriki-Olivo, AKA Puppies Puppies, delivers a lecture about her work in the Martin Commons at the Eskenazi Museum of Art, Indiana University in March of 2026.

Jade Guanaro Kuriki-Olivo is a conceptual, performance and installation artist who goes by the name Puppies Puppies. She recently came to the Eskenazi Museum of Art to give a talk about her work.

In some ways, it was an ordinary artist's lecture, with images of her work projected on a screen while she spoke about context and process. The difference was that Puppies Puppies was dressed in a bush costume, covered in artificial leaves from the neck down, and she was reclining on an inflatable mattress, bathed in green light.

Kayte went to the talk and reported back to Tyler about some of the highlights.

You can learn more about Puppies Puppies on her instagram @puppiespuppesjade, or through Art21.

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Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
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Tyler Lake
Producer, Nice Work
See stories by Tyler Lake