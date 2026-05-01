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Nice Work

Bullseye's Jesse Thorn on Interviewing

By Alex Chambers
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
A man in a gray suit stands, with a half smile and looking up toward his right, in front of old-fashioned scientific posters of human body systems
Zac Wolf
Jesse Thorn is the host of Bullseye. It’s an arts and culture interview show which runs on WFIU2 at 7:00 on Saturday evenings. We started carrying it in the fall of 2025, which is when Jesse and Alex spoke.

Jesse Thorn has been interviewing comedians and hip-hop artists and other creative people for over twenty-five years. He started with a college radio show and he just kept going. His show, The Sound of Young America, got picked up by public radio stations, and he eventually changed the name to Bullseye, probably because he was no longer quite so young. Maybe you’ve heard of Bullseye. Maybe, as a WFIU listener, you’ve heard it on the radio. It runs on WFIU2 at 7:00 on Saturday evenings. We started carrying it in October 2025, which is when he and Nice Work host Alex Chambers spoke.

One of the effects of having started a radio show in college and turning it into a career is that Jesse Thorn never went to journalism school. Because of that, in 2017 he decided to do a series of interviews with interviewers about interviewing. That’s his description. It’s called The Turnaround, and he talked with a lot of legends, including public radio favorites Terry Gross and Ira Glass.

In this conversation, Jesse and Alex discuss what he’s learned about interviewing—from those interviews and from doing it for a quarter century.

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Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
See stories by Alex Chambers