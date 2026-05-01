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Nice Work

Jewish Theatre Bloomington's Latest: Your Name Means Dream

By Alex Chambers
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
A poster for "Your Name Means Dream" at Jewish Theatre Bloomington
Jewish Theatre Bloomington
Your Name Means Dream runs May 7 through 17 at the Waldron Rose Firebay.

Here’s a premise for a story. A 66-year-old woman,let’s call her Celeste, has been divorced twice and has basically given up on love. Then she meets Max. He helps with her taxes, gives her gardening tips, and then she falls in love with him. The first twist is: Max is an AI Chatbot. The second twist is that Celeste is a real person, in a story published by the New York Times just a few weeks ago.

Relationships with chatbots, with AI, with robots, whatever we want to call them – these are situations we have to face right now. And Jewish Theatre Bloomington will be helping us think through that with their latest production. It’s called Your Name Means Dream. It runs May 7 through 17 at the Waldron Rose Firebay.

We spoke with the director, Martha Jacobs, and one of the two actors, Diane Kondrat, about the upcoming production.

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Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
See stories by Alex Chambers