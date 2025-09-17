© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
News
Noon Edition

How to maintain the physical and mental well-being of pets

By Patrick Beane
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT
Harry, top and Sally, bottom, two Labradors who survived severe poisoning three days ago, recover on a sofa in the living-room of their veterinarian owners' Victoria Kemp and Brian Stewart's Hong Kong apartment, Friday, June 4, 2004. Harry and Sally are two of more than 200 dogs who have been sickened, dozens of them fatally, after eating poisoned meat dropped in a popular jogging area by a mystery attacker in a case that's stumped authorities for 15 years. Since 1989, when the first poisoning occurred, police have installed hidden videocameras and once sought the help of a Swedish animal legal expert. But they've had no suspects, officials say they're not even sure whether one person is doing it or several. (AP Photo/Anat Givon)
Anat Givon
/
AP
Pet ownership has risen by about 10 percent over the last three decades, and the U.S. is facing shortages in the veterinary and emergency health industries.

Two thirds of American households now have at least one pet, according to a survey by the American Pet Products Association.

Pet ownership has risen by about 10 percent over the last three decades, with three-fourths of those surveyed saying they acquired a pet during the pandemic.

Dogs are the most popular, in 65 million households. Cats and fresh water fish rank second and third, in 46 million and 11 million households, respectively.

Read more: Forbes pet-owner statistics 20225

Half the survey respondents said they consider their pets to be as much a part of the family as the humans in the family.

Millennials make up the highest percentage of pet owners at 33 percent, followed by Gen X (25 percent) and baby boomers (24 percent). Gen Z makes up 16 percent of pet owners.

Mirroring the rise in pet ownership has been a large increase in pet insurance.

According to North American Pet Health Insurance Association, almost 6.5 million people have pet insurance, a nearly 13 percent increase over 2023 and more than double the number of people who had pet insurance in 2020.

People are turning to insurance to help offset the rising costs of having pets. Americans are spending upwards of $140 billion annually on pet care, including more than $35 billion on veterinary services.

Read more: America has a shortage of veterinarians, putting students in high demand

However, with the rising number of pets and the need for care, the U.S. is facing shortages in the veterinary and emergency health industries.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss your pets, their physical and mental well-being, pet insurance, the availability – and lack thereof - of veterinarians and how having a pet can benefit your well-being.

Join us on the air by calling  812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions  for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.   

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.  

Guests 
David Dunn, executive director, PetsAlive
Andrew Krebbs, executive director, Monroe County Humane Association
Dr. Ricky Walther, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Operations, Pawlicy Advisor

Tags
Noon Edition Local News
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
