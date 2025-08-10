© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

José Martí in Central Park

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published August 10, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT
Jose Marti Monument at the head of the Avenue of the Americas by Central Park in New York City
demerzel21
/
Adobe Stock
Jose Marti Monument at the head of the Avenue of the Americas by Central Park in New York City

Zilia Balkansky-Sellés reads "José Martí in Central Park" and "Julian."

Zilia is a writer and actor based in Bloomington, Indiana. Her poems have been published in the online journal Comparative Woman, and in the books Trigger Warnings, edited by Joan Hawkins and Kalynn Brower, and Stormwash: Environmental Poems, edited by Hiromi Yoshida. Her work appeared in the 2023 Ryder Magazine, Poetry Edition and has been presented at spoken-word events hosted by the Writers Guild at Bloomington.

With Wild Swan Theater, she co-wrote the play Myths, Masks, and Magic: World Stories of First Times, was performed in Michigan schools and libraries and at the University of Michigan Museum of Art.

She has a Master's in Information Science from the University of Michigan and a Ph.D. in Folklore Studies from Indiana University. She works for the Hutton Honors College at Indiana University as an Academic Advisor.

In Summer 2022, she hiked and summitted Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
