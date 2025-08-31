"Fairy tales do not tell children that dragons exist. Children already know that dragons exist. Fairy tales tell children the dragons can be killed." - G.K. Chesterton

William Landau is a second year MFA student at Indiana University Bloomington. Their work has appeared in publications including Hanging Loose Press, Diabolical Plots and Sinister Wisdom and will appear in an upcoming issue of Painted Bride Quarterly. When not reading or writing they're usually busy worshiping their cat, over-analyzing gay TV shows or perfecting their shortbread recipe.

William reads "Sestina: Parasols in the Desert," "Hangry Trans Revenge Fantasy," "Too Gay to Function," and "Golden Shovel after Hannah Bloch."