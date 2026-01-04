One for Sorrow

“Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. It took me years to understand that this too was a gift.” - Mary Oliver

Kentucky native, Rosemarie is a retired National Board Certified Teacher and founding member of the Not Dead Poets Society. Her poetry and short stories have appeared in Kentucky Monthly, Kudzu, and the Journal of Kentucky Studies. Her chapbook, Darkness Called Us Home, was published in 2025 by Finishing Line Press.

She joins us via Zoom from her home.