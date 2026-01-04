© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

One for Sorrow

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published January 4, 2026 at 3:24 PM EST
In the foreground, a woman in an old white dress, seen from behind, standing on a grassy hill, surrounded by a flock of black crows. The background is foggy, with blurred silhouettes of the house and the coastline.
Evdoha
/
Adobe Stock

Poet Rosemarie Wurth-Grice reads "Vestigial," "One for Sorrow," "How is it Possible?," "Hibernation," and "Winter Rain."

“Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. It took me years to understand that this too was a gift.” - Mary Oliver

Kentucky native, Rosemarie is a retired National Board Certified Teacher and founding member of the Not Dead Poets Society. Her poetry and short stories have appeared in Kentucky Monthly, Kudzu, and the Journal of Kentucky Studies. Her chapbook, Darkness Called Us Home, was published in 2025 by Finishing Line Press.

She joins us via Zoom from her home.

