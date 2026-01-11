© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

Close to the Earth

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published January 11, 2026 at 3:56 PM EST
17th-century painting by Pietro Bellotti of a woman holding dowsing rods.
Wikimedia Commons
The Dowser by Pietro Bellotti, 17th c.

Poet Tony Brewer reads from his chapbook Water Witch: "In Memoriam," "Close to the Earth," and "Confluence."

"The miracle is not to walk on water. / The miracle is to walk on the Earth."

— Thich Nhat Hanh

Tony is a poet and audio artist from Bloomington, Indiana. He has published 13 books and chapbooks, most recently Water Witch from Pure Sleeze Press in 2025. Tony has been offering Poetry On Demand for over fifteen years and was named Indiana’s 2024 Literary Champion by the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey