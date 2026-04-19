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The Poets Weave

On Devotion

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published April 19, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT
Poet Michael M. Weinstein
Courtesy of the poet

Poet Michael M. Feinstein reads "Gender Clinic," "On Devotion," and "Recognition."

"Death was a process then. A release of nostalgia, leaving you free to change."

- John Anderson, In Sepia

Michael M. Weinstein is a poet, essayist, and literary scholar. He is the author of Saint Consequence (Alice James Books, 2025) as well as articles and poems that have appeared in venues like The New Yorker, The Kenyon Review, Boston Review, The Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. Michael holds a Ph.D. from Harvard and an M.F.A. from the University of Michigan. A proud member of the trans and disability communities, he now teaches at New York University.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey