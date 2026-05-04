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The Poets Weave

Scattered Forecast

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published May 4, 2026 at 9:36 AM EDT
Person in yellow winter jacket sitting on the subway reading a book.
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Writer Alyse Knorr reads her poems “Scattered Forecast,” “Artifacts,” “Emptied Full,” “Evening,” “Day I Wanted Every Last Thing,” “Day I Wanted Only One Thing,” and “Epistle (You).”

“Less than anything cannot satisfy man.” – William Blake

Alyse Knorr is the author of six poetry collections and two video game history books. Her lyrics have been performed at Carnegie Hall and her poetry is permanently installed on a wall of the New York City Public Library's East Harlem branch. She serves as an associate professor of English at Regis University.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey