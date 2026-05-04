Scattered Forecast
Writer Alyse Knorr reads her poems “Scattered Forecast,” “Artifacts,” “Emptied Full,” “Evening,” “Day I Wanted Every Last Thing,” “Day I Wanted Only One Thing,” and “Epistle (You).”
“Less than anything cannot satisfy man.” – William Blake
Alyse Knorr is the author of six poetry collections and two video game history books. Her lyrics have been performed at Carnegie Hall and her poetry is permanently installed on a wall of the New York City Public Library's East Harlem branch. She serves as an associate professor of English at Regis University.