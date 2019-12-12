Cash Money

The presence of cash in our lives allows us to conduct transactions with anonymity, basically ending the interaction between buyer and seller once an agreement or connection is completed. They do not know your name or any other characteristic about you, other than the fact that you had this amount of cash and in this moment decided to apply it to this purchase.

Vending machines that accept cash provide even more anonymity. No memory of you at all.

PLAYLIST (Song, Artist, Album)

Indian Head Penny, Guy Clark, Cold Dog Soup

Money, Barrett Strong, Complete Motown

Money Honey, Clyde McPhatter and the Drifters, Golden Hits

If You’ve Got The Money, Lefty Frizzell, Essential Tracks

Blue Money, Van Morrison, Band and Street Choir

Greenbacks, Ray Charles, Best Of

Pennies From Heaven, Billie Holiday, Ultimate Collection

Cash On The Barrelhead, Louvin Bros., Their Very Best

On The Nickel, Tom Waits, Heart Attack and Vine