America 250 (3 of 6): Indiana’s Patriots

In this episode, host Leslie Lenkowsky is joined by John Summerlot and James Capshew to examine Indiana’s connections to the Revolutionary era. The conversation traces how early American history continues to inform the development of institutions, from military traditions to higher education, and how those legacies remain visible today.

John Summerlot is Director of Enterprise Risk & Incident Management at the Indiana University Foundation and a longtime student of IU history and its ties to military service. With more than 20 years in higher education, his work spans emergency management, veteran affairs, and institutional history. A former Marine and Army National Guard member, Summerlot often explores how national events, including the Revolutionary War, connect to Indiana and the university’s past.

James H. Capshew is the university historian at Indiana University Bloomington, where he studies the history of science, higher education, and American intellectual life. A longtime scholar of IU’s past, his work explores how universities evolve alongside broader national movements and ideas. He brings a wide-angle view of how early American history, including the Revolutionary era, continues to shape institutions and culture today.

Leslie Lenkowsky is professor emeritus of public affairs and philanthropic studies at Indiana University Bloomington and a leading scholar of civil society, philanthropy, and public policy. He previously served as CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service, appointed by President George W. Bush, and was a founding board member of the agency under President Bill Clinton. Lenkowsky has held senior roles in government, research, and higher education, and has written widely on civic engagement and the role of nonprofits in American life.