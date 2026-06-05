Living Well 5 of 5: Health Equity and Underserved Populations

Host Lisa Koontz is joined by Corey Kalbaugh and sisters Carly and Ricky Camplain to examine how equity-focused research is improving health systems that often overlook underserved populations. The conversation explores how clinical evidence, policy, and community-engaged research shape care for people facing structural barriers, from patients with chronic disease to Indigenous people impacted by incarceration.

Corey Kalbaugh, PhD, is an associate professor in the Indiana University School of Public Health–Bloomington and an epidemiologist and health services researcher with more than 20 years of experience. His research focuses on improving care for patients with peripheral artery disease by providing clinicians with stronger evidence to guide treatment decisions. Dr. Kalbaugh’s work is supported by the National Institutes of Health and the American Heart Association and emphasizes reducing racial disparities in treatment access and health outcomes. Through collaborative research across health systems, his work examines how care is delivered and how changes in practice can lead to more equitable outcomes for patients.

Twin sisters Carly Camplain, PhD, JD, and Ricky Camplain, PhD, are faculty members in the Indiana University School of Public Health–Bloomington whose work centers Indigenous health equity within the criminal legal system. Carly Camplain is a public health and legal scholar focused on Indigenous health law, sovereignty, and justice, with particular attention to healthcare delivery in tribal jails and systems shaped by Indigenous Ways of Knowing. Ricky Camplain is an epidemiologist whose research examines disease prevention, physical activity, and health promotion among people who are incarcerated, especially those at the intersection of being Indigenous and justice-involved. Together, they collaborate with Native Nations using community-based participatory research to reimagine how health care, policy, and research can better serve Indigenous communities impacted by incarceration.

Host Lisa Koontz is the Director of Faculty Operations at the Indiana University School of Public Health, Bloomington. In this role, she works closely with faculty across disciplines to support research, teaching, and community engagement initiatives that address real-world public health challenges. With a deep understanding of how public health research moves from idea to implementation, Koontz brings an insider’s perspective on how academic work translates into programs, policies, and practices that affect everyday life. As host of Living Well: Public Health for All, she guides conversations that connect research to lived experience, helping listeners understand not just what researchers study, but why it matters for Hoosiers.