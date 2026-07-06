America 250 (5 of 6): The Revolution on Exhibit

In this episode, host Leslie Lenkowsky explores how history moves from archive to exhibit. Joined by Erika Dowell from the Lilly Library, Mindy Besaw from the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art, and Heather Calloway from University Collections at Indiana University, the conversation looks at how institutions shape historical narratives through objects, design, and interpretation, and what is gained and lost in the process. The discussion draws on examples like the Lilly Library’s rare Declaration of Independence broadside, one of just 26 known copies and the only one in the Midwest, to show how revolutionary ideas were first shared and how they continue to be interpreted today.

Erika Dowell is executive associate director of the Lilly Library at Indiana University Bloomington and curator of modern manuscripts, focusing on connecting people to history through original documents. With Museum Exhibition Specialist Jenny Mack, she recently curated an exhibition on the Declaration of Independence exploring how revolutionary ideas spread through print and manuscript culture.

Mindy N. Besaw is the Wilma E. Kelley Director of the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University Bloomington. With more than 20 years of experience, her work focuses on exhibitions that tell broader, more inclusive stories about American history and identity, including major projects at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Dr. Heather K. Calloway is Executive Director of University Collections at Indiana University Bloomington, leading the stewardship and use of IU’s collections for teaching, research, and public engagement. Her work explores how people connect with history through objects and emerging technologies; she founded IU’s Center for Fraternal Collections & Research and previously led museum initiatives in Washington, D.C.

Leslie Lenkowsky is professor emeritus of public affairs and philanthropic studies at Indiana University Bloomington and a leading scholar of civil society, philanthropy, and public policy. He previously served as CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service, appointed by President George W. Bush, and was a founding board member of the agency under President Bill Clinton. Lenkowsky has held senior roles in government, research, and higher education, and has written widely on civic engagement and the role of nonprofits in American life.