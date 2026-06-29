America 250 (4 of 6): Espionage

Host Leslie Lenkowsky talks with Gene Coyle, a retired CIA field operations officer and former Indiana University professor, about the role of espionage in both the American Revolution and modern intelligence work. Drawing on his own 30-year career, Coyle explores how figures like George Washington and Benjamin Franklin used intelligence to shift the course of the war, and how those same principles carry through to today’s world of spying. The conversation connects early American history with the realities of modern intelligence—where information, trust, and risk can change everything.

Gene Coyle is a retired CIA field operations officer and former professor of practice at Indiana University Bloomington. Over a 30-year career with the Central Intelligence Agency, he served both in the United States and abroad, recruiting foreign sources and conducting intelligence operations during and after the Cold War. He is a recipient of the CIA's Intelligence Medal of Merit for an operation he conducted in Moscow during the era of the Soviet Union. Following his government service, Coyle spent more than a decade teaching courses on espionage and national security at IU. He is also an author of a dozen spy novels inspired by his experiences in the field.

Leslie Lenkowsky is professor emeritus of public affairs and philanthropic studies at Indiana University Bloomington and a leading scholar of civil society, philanthropy, and public policy. He previously served as CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service, appointed by President George W. Bush, and was a founding board member of the agency under President Bill Clinton. Lenkowsky has held senior roles in government, research, and higher education, and has written widely on civic engagement and the role of nonprofits in American life.