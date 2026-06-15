America 250: (2 of 6): Liberty Fermented

In this episode, host Leslie Lenkowsky dives into the science of fermentation and the story behind a founding-era-inspired beer. Dr. Matt Bochman explains how yeast research at Indiana University Bloomington connects to real-world brewing, including a project using yeast isolated from a 250-year-old oak tree. Local brewers Clay Seenbergen (Upland), Chris Paumi (The Tap), Kim Collins (Towaki Brewing Company), and Matt Wisley (Bloomington Brewing Company) join the conversation.

Dr. Matthew L. Bochman is an associate professor and chair of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry at Indiana University Bloomington. His research focuses on genome stability and DNA replication, using yeast as a model system with connections to cancer biology. Alongside his lab work, Bochman is deeply involved in fermentation science and the craft brewing industry, co-founding Wild Pitch Yeast and collaborating with breweries on yeast development and production. His work bridges basic science and real-world application, from studying DNA repair to helping create beers inspired by early American fermentation.

Leslie Lenkowsky is professor emeritus of public affairs and philanthropic studies at Indiana University Bloomington and a leading scholar of civil society, philanthropy, and public policy. He previously served as CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service, appointed by President George W. Bush, and was a founding board member of the agency under President Bill Clinton. Lenkowsky has held senior roles in government, research, and higher education, and has written widely on civic engagement and the role of nonprofits in American life.