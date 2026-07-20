Design in Service of Humanity (1 of 4): Better Places Through Listening

Design in Service of Humanity (1 of 4): Placemaking

In this episode of The State of Inquiry: Design in Service of Humanity, Jon Racek and Daniel Luis Martinez explore how design that starts from empathy shape communities, public spaces, and systems of collaboration. Racek reflects on human-centered design, play, and social impact work that connect classrooms with communities around the world. Martinez examines how architecture and public art can transform overlooked sites into meaningful civic thresholds. Together, they consider how designers balance creativity with responsibility, and how built environments can foster connection, empathy, and long-term impact.

Jon Racek is Program Director of Comprehensive Design and a Teaching Professor at Indiana University’s Eskenazi School, where he redesigned the degree as a multidisciplinary, human-centered program. He founded and directs the ServeDesign Center, including the Rural Placemaking Studio, which has partnered with communities in 19 Indiana counties on 30 projects, with more underway. His work extends globally through Play360, a nonprofit that has built 300+ playgrounds in 20 countries and trained over 80 local “Playmakers.” He was a 2022 U.S. Fulbright Scholar in Sri Lanka and in 2025 received IU’s Thomas Ehrlich Award for civically engaged teaching and in 2026, IU’s the W. George Pinnell Award for Outstanding Service.

Daniel Luis Martinez is a registered architect, educator, artist and co-founder of the design studio LAA Office, which explores the intersection of landscape, art, and architecture. His research and creative work investigate the potential of public art to generate alternative forms of placemaking. Daniel is Associate Professor and Director of Indiana University’s J. Irwin Miller Architecture Program in the Eskenazi School, and also currently serves as commissioner of Region 9 for the Indiana Arts Commission. His recent work has been featured at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture in Chicago, the 2025 O, Miami Poetry Festival, and the 2023 Chicago Architecture Biennial.

Yaël Ksander is director of communications and marketing for the Indiana University Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design. Previously, she served as director of communications and the mayor's spokesperson for the City of Bloomington, Indiana. Yaël is a regular host, producer, and narrator at Indiana Public Media and serves on the board of the Lotus Education and Arts Foundation.