America 250 (6 of 6): Beyond 1776

Host Leslie Lenkowsky is joined by historian Konstantin Dierks and honors students Rohan Pai and Maddie Stock to reflect on the American Revolution as more than a moment in the past. The conversation explores how ideas, conflicts, and systems that emerged in the Revolutionary era continued to shape the nation long after independence was declared.

Drawing on Dierks’s work in early America and the Atlantic world, the episode considers the Revolution as an ongoing process rather than a finished event. It examines how communication, power, and global connections defined the period, and how those same forces continue to influence how the Revolution is understood today. As a closing conversation in the series, it asks what we carry forward from 1776 and how those legacies still shape American life.

Konstantin Dierks is an associate professor of history at Indiana University Bloomington specializing in early America and the Atlantic world. His work examines how communication, power, and global connections shaped the Revolutionary era and the founding of the United States. He teaches courses on 1776 and the Declaration of Independence that explore the Revolution as a complex moment of war, political change, and social upheaval.

Leslie Lenkowsky is professor emeritus of public affairs and philanthropic studies at Indiana University Bloomington and a leading scholar of civil society, philanthropy, and public policy. He previously served as CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service, appointed by President George W. Bush, and was a founding board member of the agency under President Bill Clinton. Lenkowsky has held senior roles in government, research, and higher education, and has written widely on civic engagement and the role of nonprofits in American life.