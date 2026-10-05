The Materials of a Finite World (4 of 4): Time and Space

Ahmed Ozsever is an Associate Professor in the Creative Core area of the Eskenazi School’s Studio Art program. An interdisciplinary artist who works in photography, installation, time-based media, sculpture, and text, Ozsever works from the perspective that the conditions of the Anthropocene era result from humans’ inability to comprehend time scales that extend beyond our own.

His independent and collaborative works have been exhibited throughout the US at venues including the South Bend Museum of Art, the Indiana State Museum, the Visual Arts Gallery at University of Illinois Springfield, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Pilot Projects in Philadelphia, PA, station923 in Ithaca, NY, among others. His book River, Red, is scheduled to be released by Bridge Books in October 2026.

Erika Kane is a lecturer in Interior Design at the Eskenazi School. Her work explores place-based approaches to adaptive reuse and sustainability in interiors and architecture. At the core of her work is a commitment to creative reuse, gentle impact, and meaningful repair.

Kane’s smaller scale work has been included in exhibitions domestically and abroad. Her master’s thesis, Adaptive Reduce: forging architectural futures through degrowth earned the Sustainable Futures Thesis Award from the Interior Architecture department at the Rhode Island School of Design. Her thesis explores innovative ways to repurpose existing spaces and materials, challenging conventional notions of growth and consumption in the built environment.

Yaël Ksander is director of communications and marketing for the Indiana University Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design. Previously, she served as director of communications and the mayor's spokesperson for the City of Bloomington, Indiana. Yaël is a regular host, producer, and narrator at Indiana Public Media and serves on the board of the Lotus Education and Arts Foundation.