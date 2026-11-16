Prevention Insights 1 of 7: Citizen Opioid Responders

An opioid overdose can become a life-or-death emergency in minutes. The Citizen Opioid Responders (COR) program aims to make sure more people are prepared to help.

In this episode of The State of Inquiry: Prevention Insights, host Jeff Roberts, Grant Program Manager at Prevention Insights, talks with Executive Director Jon Agley and Research Associate Cris Henderson about COR, a free, evidence-based online training that equips community members with the knowledge and confidence to recognize and respond to opioid overdoses. Participants learn how to identify the signs of an overdose, administer naloxone (Narcan®), understand Indiana's Good Samaritan Law, and connect individuals to other state and local services. By expanding access to overdose education and naloxone, the COR program helps everyday citizens feel ready, willing, and able to take lifesaving action during an overdose emergency.

Agley and Henderson discuss how COR grew out of research at Indiana University, how the program translates public health research into practical tools for communities, and what researchers are learning about helping everyday people feel ready, willing, and able to take lifesaving action.

Jon Agley is an Associate Professor at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington and the Executive Director of Prevention Insights. His academic work has focused on substance use prevention and treatment, methodology, and rigor and reproducibility. He has served as principal investigator, project director, and in many other roles on federal, state, local, and foundation grants for projects in both the United States and Indiana. He has published more than 120 peer-reviewed publications and is a fellow of the American Academy of Health Behavior and the Academy of Behavioral Medicine Research. He was the recipient of a 2022 and 2024 Trustees Teaching Award at Indiana University, and he recently received the 2026 Distinguished Service Award from the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington.

Cris Henderson is a Research Associate at Prevention Insights in the Indiana University School of Public Health–Bloomington and a Ph.D. candidate in Health Behavior. As Project Director for the COR initiative, Cris leads the implementation and expansion of an evidence-based program that equips community members with the knowledge and confidence to recognize opioid overdoses and administer naloxone (Narcan®). Cris's work focuses on increasing community overdose prevention readiness and translating public health research into practical, community-based solutions in our communities.

The work described in this podcast was made possible in part through a grant by the IU Foundation’s Affinity Grant Program. The opinions expressed herein are the views of the speakers and do not reflect the official position of the IU Foundation, its Affinity Grant Program, or any other funder or agency. No official support or endorsement from any funder or agency for the content of this podcast is intended or should be inferred.

Learn about the Prevention Insights Fund here:

https://give.myiu.org/iu-bloomington/I320012990.html

https://prevention.iu.edu/

Gifts to the Prevention Insights Fund will be used for the general support of Prevention Insights within the School of Public Health at IUB.

*11:47:07; the number of students participating in the study is 7,000. **18:34:25; Chris Henderson went to the IU Foundation for funding in 2023.