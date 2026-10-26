AI & You 3.0 (3 of 5): Decoding Human Movement

In this episode of AI and You, Dr. Kevin Jones explores how artificial intelligence can act as a “bio-digital microscope,” revealing subtle human behaviors that are invisible to the naked eye. Joined by Dr. Mark Jaime and Dr. Gregory Lewis, the conversation focuses on how AI and computer vision are being used to analyze micro-movements and physiological signals to better understand social connection, neurodiversity, and autism spectrum traits. The discussion highlights their collaborative research, including new approaches to identifying movement patterns across individuals, the potential for remote and more accessible diagnostic tools, and how engineering and psychology together are reshaping how we study human behavior. Ultimately, the episode emphasizes that AI is not just advancing technology, but deepening our understanding of what it means to be human.

Mark Jaime is an Associate Professor of Psychology at Indiana University Columbus whose research explores how subtle human movements shape social connection. Using tools like computer vision and machine learning, he studies how these micro-movements relate to social cognition and autism spectrum traits. His work aims to create more objective, data-driven ways to understand how people perceive and interact with one another.

Gregory Lewis is an Assistant Professor of Intelligent Systems Engineering at Indiana University Bloomington and a researcher at the Kinsey Institute. His work focuses on measuring the body’s physiological responses using wearable and noncontact sensors, combined with advanced signal processing and modeling. He studies how these signals relate to behavior, stress, and social interaction, with applications ranging from real-world sensing to trauma research.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the Next Frontier, the third season of AI & You episodes featured on Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.