AI & You 3.0 (2 of 5): The Future of Higher Education

In this episode of AI & You, host Kevin Jones talks with Ken Iwama, Indiana University’s Vice President for Regional Campuses, about how artificial intelligence is shaping higher education. Their conversation explores the opportunities and challenges AI presents for students, faculty, and university leaders, and how regional campuses can adapt as the technology continues to evolve.

Ken Iwama was appointed Vice President for Regional Campuses on July 1, 2024, after serving as Chancellor of Indiana University Northwest from 2020 to 2024. At IU Northwest, he guided the campus through the pandemic, expanded grant activity, helped stabilize enrollment, and supported growth in first-year students, applications, and admissions. He also led efforts that made IU Northwest the first regional campus to implement the Groups Scholars Program and the first comprehensive public institution in Indiana to receive Hispanic-Serving Institution designation.

Before joining IU, Iwama served as founding Vice President for Economic Development, Continuing Studies, and Government Relations at the College of Staten Island, City University of New York. His division supported academic programs, research, workforce development, community engagement, and student services. He helped secure more than $22 million for facilities and academic initiatives and led creation of the CSI Tech Incubator.

Earlier, Iwama served as Chief of Staff and Deputy to two College of Staten Island presidents and as General Counsel for the State-Operated School District of Jersey City.

He holds a BA in English from the University of New Hampshire, an MA in Labor and Employment Relations from Rutgers University, and a JD from Seton Hall Law School.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the Next Frontier, the third season of AI & You episodes featured on Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.