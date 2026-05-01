AI & You 2.0 (5 of 5) What AI Can and Can’t Do in Business

What does AI actually mean for business, and who has the advantage: humans or machines? Dr. Brian Williams and host Dr. Kevin Jones explores how generative and explainable AI are reshaping decision-making in areas like accounting, finance, and corporate strategy. From predicting tax outcomes to building AI tools inside a business school, he breaks down what AI does well, where humans still matter most, and how students and professionals can learn to work alongside these systems rather than compete with them.

Dr. Brian Williams is a professor of accounting at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and the inaugural chair of the Virtual Advanced Business Technologies Department. His work sits at the intersection of business and emerging technologies, with a focus on how tools like generative AI and machine learning are reshaping decision-making in areas like accounting and capital markets.

At Kelley, he leads a cross-disciplinary department of more than 70 faculty focused on advancing AI, blockchain, and other emerging technologies across business education. He has also developed and taught courses on generative AI, helping students and professionals understand how to use these tools as practical, everyday collaborators.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the Next Frontier, the second season of AI & You episodesfeatured on Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.