AI & You 2.0 (3 of 5): Thoughtful AI in the Classroom

Dr. Rebecca Itow and host Dr. Kevin Jones explores the balance between innovation and intention, arguing that it’s not about whether to use AI, but how to use it thoughtfully. From assessment and academic integrity to designing meaningful learning experiences, she shares how educators can adapt without losing sight of what actually matters: helping students learn in ways that are both personally meaningful and academically sound.

Dr. Rebecca Itow is Assistant Vice Provost for Precollege and College Transition Programs at Indiana University Bloomington. A learning scientist and former principal of Indiana University High School, she studies how teaching, assessment, and research inform one another, particularly in digital and online learning environments. Her work focuses on designing thoughtful, responsive learning experiences that balance traditional practices with emerging technologies.

Before joining IU full-time, she taught in public high schools in California, and her research and leadership have helped shape innovative approaches to online education and teacher development. Dr. Itow earned her PhD in Learning Sciences from Indiana University.

Outside of her academic work, she is an artist and performer, with a background in theatre, dance, and aerial arts, and is known to leave origami cranes wherever she goes.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the Next Frontier, the second season of AI & You episodesfeatured on Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.