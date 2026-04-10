AI & You 2.0 (2 of 5): The Supervisor Mindset

In this episode of AI and You, Dr. Kevin Jones talks with Miranda Rodak about the shift from generative AI tools to more autonomous systems that can act on our behalf. They explore what this means for teaching, learning, and early career work, including how assignments, roles, and expectations are already changing. The conversation also highlights the importance of maintaining human judgment, authorship, and voice in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Miranda Rodak is Associate Director of Communication and Professional Skills and a Senior Lecturer at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University Bloomington. She teaches strategic business writing to undergraduate and MBA students, with a focus on how communication, critical thinking, and digital and AI literacies intersect in today’s professional world. Her recent work explores the rise of “agentic” AI systems, and she has emerged as a leading voice in helping students and professionals develop what she calls a “supervisor mindset” for working alongside AI.

With more than 20 years of experience, Rodak designs experiential, project-based learning that prepares students to manage AI as a collaborator while maintaining their own voice, judgment, and authorship. She has led major campus and system-wide initiatives in writing, active learning, and faculty development at Indiana University, and her work bridges higher education and industry through consulting, coaching, and program design. Across all of her work, she is focused on helping learners navigate a rapidly evolving world by thinking intentionally, communicating effectively, and staying grounded in what makes their perspective uniquely human.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the Next Frontier, the second season of AI & You episodes featured on Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.