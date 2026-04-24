AI & You 2.0 (4 of 5): Policy, Pedagogy, and the AI-Infused Academy

In this episode of AI and You, Dr. Kevin Jones talks with Adam Maksl and Justin Hodgson about how universities are responding to the rapid rise of generative AI. Drawing on their leadership roles at Indiana University, they explore the intersection of policy, pedagogy, and technology, from developing system-wide frameworks for AI literacy to rethinking classroom practices in an era where traditional assignments are being reshaped. The conversation moves beyond viewing AI as simply a tool or a threat, focusing instead on the cultural and institutional shifts required to prepare students and faculty for an AI-infused academic environment.

Adam Maksl is Professor of Journalism and New Media and Chair of the Department of Communication at Indiana University Indianapolis. His work focuses on the intersection of technology, education, and student success, with nationally recognized expertise in generative AI, digital literacy, and news literacy. He approaches AI literacy as an extension of media literacy, helping students and educators develop the skills to critically evaluate, create, and navigate information in an increasingly AI-driven media environment. In addition to his teaching and research, Maksl has led major institutional initiatives in curriculum development, faculty innovation, and digital learning, including serving as Senior Faculty Fellow for GenAI Learning Innovation and co-founding the Digital Gardener Initiative. A first-generation college graduate, his work is grounded in expanding access to high-impact learning experiences and preparing students for a rapidly evolving, media-rich world.

Justin Hodgson is an Associate Professor of Digital Rhetoric in the English Department at Indiana University Bloomington whose work explores how digital technologies shape communication, learning, and creative practice. His research focuses on digital rhetoric, multimedia composition, and the intersection of media, aesthetics, and pedagogy, with an emphasis on how emerging technologies influence how we think, write, and create. He is co-creator of the Digital Gardener Initiative, a university-wide effort to support faculty in integrating digital and AI literacy across the curriculum, and the founding editor of The Journal for Undergraduate Multimedia Projects. Through his teaching, scholarship, and faculty development work, Hodgson helps students and educators build the skills to engage critically and creatively in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the Next Frontier, the second season of AI & You episodes featured on Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.