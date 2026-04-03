AI & You 2.0 (1 of 5): The Age of Accelerated Transformation

In this special role-reversal episode of AI & You, The State of Inquiry Producer and Indiana Public Media Director of Content Eric Bolstridge takes on hosting duties to give Dr. Jones an opportunity to unpack his idea of the Age of Accelerated Transformation, a moment defined not just by artificial intelligence but by the speed and scale of change reshaping work, education, and everyday life. Drawing on global conversations and his work at Indiana University, Kevin explains why this era demands a shift from memorizing information to developing “durable skills” like discernment, adaptability, and ethical judgment. The conversation explores the real tensions around AI, from workplace disruption to cultural backlash, while emphasizing the importance of keeping humans at the center of decision-making. Ultimately, the episode lands on a clear takeaway: we cannot slow the pace of change, but we can choose how we respond to it, and the communities that learn, adapt, and lead responsibly will be the ones that thrive.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the Next Frontier, the second season of AI & You episodesfeatured on Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.