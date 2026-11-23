Prevention Insights 2 of 7: Building Stronger Supports

Organizations working in substance use prevention and mental health promotion often face complicated questions: What does the community need? Which strategies are most likely to work? How can a program grow, improve, or become more sustainable?

Technical assistance helps organizations answer those questions by pairing them with experts who can provide training, consultation, evaluation, coaching, and other forms of support tailored to their needs. In this episode of State of Inquiry, Prevention Insights researchers Hope McMickle and Sydney Whiteford join host Jeff Roberts to explain how technical assistance works, how it helps communities build capacity, and why collaboration and evidence are essential to creating stronger, more effective prevention programs.

Sydney Whiteford, MPH, is a Technical Assistance Specialist and Research Associate at Indiana University Bloomington. Her work focuses on public health program evaluation, data assessment, and community-based prevention, including overdose prevention and substance use initiatives. She earned her Master of Public Health from the University of British Columbia and her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Indiana University Bloomington.

Hope McMickle, BA, is an Evaluation Specialist and Research Associate at Indiana University Bloomington. Her work focuses on program evaluation, strategic planning, systems change, and community prevention programming, including efforts to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in substance use through evidence-based approaches in faith-based settings.

The work described in this podcast was made possible in part through contract 0000000000000000000100645 to Prevention Insights from the Indiana Family and Social Service Agency, Division of Mental Health and Addiction (FSSA/DMHA). The opinions expressed herein are the views of the speakers and do not reflect the official position of the Indiana Family and Social Service Agency, DMHA, or any other funder or agency. No official support or endorsement from any funder or agency for the content of this podcast is intended or should be inferred.

Learn about the Prevention Insights Fund here:

https://give.myiu.org/iu-bloomington/I320012990.html

https://prevention.iu.edu/

Gifts to the Prevention Insights Fund will be used for the general support of Prevention Insights within the School of Public Health at IUB.