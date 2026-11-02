AI & You 3.0 (4 of 5): Who Teaches AI Right from Wrong?

In this episode of AI & You, host Kevin Jones talks with Fawzi BenMessaoud, Senior Lecturer in AI and Informatics at Indiana University’s Luddy School, about what it means to build artificial intelligence with emotional intelligence. Drawing on decades of experience in technology, cybersecurity, and higher education, BenMessaoud explores how AI systems can be designed around ethical principles, human values, and responsible decision-making. The conversation looks beyond what AI can do to ask a more important question: how can we make sure intelligent systems behave in ways that serve people responsibly?

Fawzi BenMessaoud is a Senior Lecturer, AI and Informatics at Luddy with over 30 years of experience in higher education and global tech innovation. He has served as an FBI special agent, developed NSA-certified cybersecurity programs, and co-created award-winning online learning systems. His work explores data transformation in human intelligence, intelligent systems, building intelligence from data, and AI instruction.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the Next Frontier, the third season of AI & You episodesfeatured on Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.