AI & You 3.0 (1 of 5): Vision, Innovation, and the Future of Eye Care

In this episode of AI and You, Dr. Tasneem P. Sharma and host Dr. Kevin Jones explore how breakthroughs in glaucoma research are moving beyond slowing vision loss toward protecting and even regenerating damaged neurons. She discusses her lab’s development of advanced disease models, the role of stem cells and precision medicine, and how AI is helping researchers make sense of complex biological data. The conversation also looks at the growing intersection of medicine, data science, and clinical strategy, and what it takes to lead in a field evolving as rapidly as ophthalmology.

Tasneem P. Sharma is an Assistant Professor and Vice Chair of Strategic Engagement, Department of Ophthalmology, Eugene and Marilyn Glick Eye Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine. Her research focuses on glaucoma, a leading cause of vision loss, with an emphasis on protecting and regenerating the neurons that are damaged as the disease progresses.

Sharma’s lab develops advanced disease models, including a novel system that simulates pressure in the human eye using donor tissue, allowing her team to test new therapies in realistic conditions. Her work spans neuroprotection, stem cell–based regeneration, and precision medicine approaches that aim to move beyond slowing glaucoma to actually restoring vision. She has received major funding from the National Eye Institute and collaborates across disciplines to translate emerging technologies, including AI and bioinformatics, into future treatments for patients.

Kevin Jones is an AI strategist, educator, and thought leader with more than 30 years of experience integrating innovative technologies into the workplace and brings deep experience in both academia and public media to his role as host of AI & You: Navigating the Next Frontier, the third season of AI & You episodes featured on Indiana Public Media’s State of Inquiry.