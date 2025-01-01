Join us this fall for Swing in September! Presented by WFIU and the IU Jacobs School of Music Jazz Studies Department, this free outdoor concert series features a variety of musical acts from swing bands to jazz vocalists and more.

The concerts will take place every Friday in September at 6:30 PM at Dunn Meadow on the Indiana University campus. Free parking is available after 6 PM in the nearby Poplars Parking Garage. In the event of rain, the concerts will be moved indoors to Recital Hall in Merrill Hall.