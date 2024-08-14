Thacker steps down from Indiana Department of Homeland Security

The state’s executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Joel Thacker, will be stepping down to accept a role as the new fire chief for Carmel.

According to the Carmel release, Thacker will start on Sept. 3. Gov. Eric Holcomb said that the city “and Mayor (Sue) Finkham are fortunate to have him.”

“Joel has been a consistently effective leader when the Hoosiers needed it most during some of the state’s largest natural disasters,” Holcomb said in a state release announcing the change. “He’s never been afraid to roll up his sleeves and help wherever, whenever he’s needed, understanding an emergency ‘s need for urgent response. Joel was critical when my administration set out to provide better tools, training and resources to firefighters across the state as I know he’ll be there for those in need in his next chapter in life.”

Holcomb appointed Thacker to the role in June 2022. He previously served as the state’s fire marshal and the director of the Fire and Building Safety Division. Before that, he was a fire chief with the Plainfield Fire Territory.

One of the hallmarks of Thacker’s tenure was reimagining the state’s training program for firefighters, with an emphasis on building new centers to ensure that every firefighter lived within 45 minutes of a training facility. As interest in firefighting careers wanes, having training facilities closer to more Hoosiers was pitched as a way to draw younger Hoosiers into the aging profession — especially into the volunteer units that serve as the backbone of fire protection in many communities.

Additional accomplishments include $10 million worth of Personal Protective Equipment for volunteer firefighters as well as changes to the State Disaster Relief Fund.

“It has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Indiana for the last 4 plus years,” Thacker said in the release. “With the support of Governor Holcomb and the General Assembly we have been able to help communities and individuals recover from the impacts of natural disasters as well as provide new training opportunities and equipment to first responders statewide.”

Thacker’s last day will be Aug. 30 and Chief of Staff Jonathan Whitham will be the acting executive director effective Aug. 31. Whitman will hold both roles and previously served as the general counsel for the agency. He worked as a part-time firefighter and EMT at the White River Township Fire Department.

“Jonathan has been walking alongside Joel every step of the way and will provide a seamless transition for staff, partners and stakeholders,” Holcomb said.

“I’m honored to be asked to step in during such a crucial time in public safety,” Whitham said. “Indiana has experienced a record number of disasters and we’ve seen the benefits of being prepared under Joel Thacker’s successful leadership. I will continue to focus the agency on preparedness, so Hoosiers remain secure in the state I’m blessed to call home. It is my passion to protect and I’m ready to get to work!”

The Carmel release was sent out slightly before the state’s, with Finkham praising Thacker for his decades in the fire service.

“Joel has been repeatedly called upon at both local and state levels for his leadership and knowledge in public safety,” Finkam said in the release. “I am thrilled to have his expertise focused on our community, leading an impressive team that is committed to the safety of our residents, businesses and visitors.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com. Follow Indiana Capital Chronicle on Facebook and X.