What Tattooing can Teach Us about Creating Space for Marginalized Voices

By Karl Templeton
Published December 10, 2024 at 12:42 PM EST
Portrait of Tattoo Artist Jay Filer
Photo by Garrett Ann Walters

Jay Filer spent the first six months of their tattooing journey reteaching themself how to draw. They would frequent a small monthly handpoke class where they gave themself their first tattoo: a star. To this day, Jay is reminded of those first few moments every time they look down at it. Filer is an Indiana University graduate with a master’s degree in mental health They find that art and mental health can intersect in unexpected ways. As a Black Queer Non-Binary person, Filer was met with their own set of challenges navigating through a predominantly white tattooing space. They emphasize the importance of marginalized voices in the tattooing sphere as an artist and a client.

