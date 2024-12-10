What Tattooing can Teach Us about Creating Space for Marginalized Voices

Jay Filer spent the first six months of their tattooing journey reteaching themself how to draw. They would frequent a small monthly handpoke class where they gave themself their first tattoo: a star. To this day, Jay is reminded of those first few moments every time they look down at it. Filer is an Indiana University graduate with a master’s degree in mental health They find that art and mental health can intersect in unexpected ways. As a Black Queer Non-Binary person, Filer was met with their own set of challenges navigating through a predominantly white tattooing space. They emphasize the importance of marginalized voices in the tattooing sphere as an artist and a client.