Body of 27-year-old man recovered from Lake Monroe

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published August 19, 2025 at 1:05 PM EDT
Courtesy of Indiana DNR
Officers went to the Allens Creek area at 1:10 p.m. Sunday and began search operations using sonar technology and underwater cameras.

Conservation officers found the body of Keynner Lugo in Lake Monroe this morning at 7:49 a.m., according to the Indiana DNR.

Officers had been searching for the 27-year-old since Sunday, when he went missing while swimming in the lake.

Read more: DNR deploys sonar, underwater cameras in search for missing man at Lake Monroe

Lugo was attending a party on a pontoon boat in the Allens Creek area. DNR officer Angela Goldman said Lugo was swimming to shore from a boat when he began to struggle and went underwater.

"They were just out swimming. He began to struggle, and went under, and did not resurface," Goldman said.

Officers found Lugo approximately 200 yards from where he was last seen.
