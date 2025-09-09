Nine arrested on drug charges in Bartholomew County

Police arrested nine people on 17 felony drug charges Tuesday at several locations in Bartholomew County.

Police said the arrests involved 20 officers and were the result of a lengthy investigation by the Joint Narcotics Task Force of the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office and the Columbus Police Department.

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency and the Indiana State Police were also involved.

Seven of the people arrested were charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, some on multiple counts.

They were Cindy Stevenson, 62; Darrell Crow III, 47; Steven Wyatt, 63; Samantha Hitch, 28; Daniel Houchens, 33; Lloyd May III, 42; and Stacy Southern, 62. All are from Columbus.

Two people were charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug. They were Derrick Brown, 35, of Columbus, and Tallon Bowman, 32, of Fairland, Ind.