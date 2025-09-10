Remediation document reveals ethics concerns before Indiana cabinet secretary resignation

A remediation agreement signed in July shows Jennifer-Ruth Green was already the subject of an inspector general investigation into alleged misuse of state resources and workplace misconduct before her sudden resignation as Indiana’s public safety secretary last week.

The document, obtained by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, shows Gov. Mike Braun’s office agreed to allow her to remain in her position “pending the results of the Office of Inspector General investigation with appropriate safeguards in place to prevent additional ethics violations, including additional ethics training.”

The governor’s office confirmed Indiana’s inspector general made a confidential referral of personnel related findings that were outside the scope of their jurisdiction on Sept. 4. The governor reviewed that report Friday morning, Sept. 5, and instructed his staff to discuss the findings with Green immediately. During that meeting, Green resigned.

Braun’s office conducted an expedited internal review of the allegations in mid-June after learning about the OIG investigation, which began in February.

The six-page document was signed July 21 by Green; Josh Kelley, Braun’s chief of staff; and Patrick Price, the governor’s general counsel. It warned that if allegations denied by Green are later substantiated, “appropriate steps will be determined at that time, up to and including termination.”

Among the allegations against Green are claims that she used state vehicles and travel cards for personal and political purposes, and that she directed state employees to assist with those activities during work hours.

Additional accusations center around inappropriate workplace conduct, ranging from “conversations with employees about personal relationships, intimate subjects, or sexual activities,” to “uninvited touching of employees” and retaliation.

Green denied most of the allegations, state officials said in the agreement, although she admitted to “limited” personal use of state vehicles and “having a financial relationship with an employee” without disclosing the conflict of interest.

Green provided a statement to the Indiana Capital Chronicle late Tuesday evening, saying “I am disappointed and disgusted by these baseless allegations, but it’s not the first time in my time in public life I’ve faced false, politically motivated leaks designed to assassinate my character. I am pursuing legal options to address this, and believe this leak shows the reality of the environment that led me to resign.

“I have spent my life dedicated to serving others and maintaining my honor and commitment as a follower of Christ, so I will not lower myself to address evil with evil. I continue to be grateful for the opportunity to have served Governor Braun and the people of Indiana, and I am committed to continuing to serve wherever the Lord leads me.”

The public safety secretary is an appointee of the governor.

The Indiana State Personnel Department confirmed to the Capital Chronicle on Tuesday that Green resigned Sept. 5. An agency spokesperson said Green has no discipline in her record “which resulted in suspension, demotion or discharge.”

While Green’s case is not listed on the Indiana State Ethics Commission’s public agenda, commissioners are scheduled for an executive session on Thursday to discuss “an individual’s alleged misconduct.”

Allegations outlined

The remediation agreement revealed that “ethics concerns were raised” in late February about an “event (Green) hosted on state property,” and that “those concerns were referred to the Office of Inspector General for investigation.”

The event in question was a Feb. 28 meet-and-greet at the state government center in Indianapolis, which invited attendees to “Come by and meet Secretary Green along with her family!” The flyer said to send questions to an outside political consultant.

Photo from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s social media

By mid-June, the OIG investigation was “potentially expanding into additional areas of potential ethics violations,” officials wrote in the remediation agreement.

Indiana’s inspector general is responsible for investigating and addressing fraud, waste, abuse, and wrongdoing in any agency within the executive branch of state government.

The agreement alleged Green used state vehicles and travel cards for personal events. She also allegedly directed state employees to generate and post content on her personal social media pages and asked them to staff personal or political events.

The agreement further suggests that Green promoted her book and brand, “Battle-Proven Leadership,” during state time or with state employees and resources. She was also accused of asking staff to perform personal errands, including driving family members and completing tasks at her residence.

Other accusations detailed in the agreement include holding political meetings in her state office, facilitating fundraisers and attending political events using state resources.

Green’s workplace behavior was also flagged in the document, specifically around allegations that her conduct “made female employees uncomfortable.”

“This conduct includes: making comments about female employees’ clothing/body in front of other employees; your uninvited touching of female employees; your discussing personal relationships/intimate subjects during work hours with female employees,” according to the agreement.

Retaliation claims were documented, too: “Staff who have tried to advise you of concerns have felt retaliated against/punished/put in the doghouse as a result.”

The agreement states that in a June 30 meeting, Green acknowledged limited wrongdoing.

She “admitted to some violations, including that the state vehicle has been used on limited occasions for personal use, state employees had generated content for your personal social media pages, and to having a financial relationship (rent) with an employee whom you hired.”

She denied the other allegations.

Pending ethics investigation

State officials, in the remediation agreement, imposed a series of requirements for Green’s continued employment within Indiana’s government.

Green was instructed to reimburse the state for mileage and gas costs associated with personal and political use of her state vehicle.

She was specifically barred from using a state vehicle for any other political purposes, such as traveling to and from campaign events, and from asking subordinates to staff political appearances.

Green was also tasked with “a mandatory ethics training refresher” hosted jointly by OIG, and ethics counsel from the governor’s office.

The agreement additionally emphasized promotion of an “appropriate workplace” and prohibited Green from any “uninvited touching,” making comments about an employee’s appearance, or discussing “personal relationships, intimate subjects or sexual activities” with staff.

In addition, Green was forbidden from retaliating against any employee who participated in ongoing investigations.

“You need to have and foster as normal a work environment as possible,” the signed agreement stated.

A possible congressional run

Braun said on Saturday that Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott will take on an expanded role as the new secretary of public safety.

Green’s resignation came less than a year after she joined Braun’s cabinet. It could open the door for a second congressional bid.

She has been a rising figure in state Republican politics since her 2022 run for U.S. Congress in Indiana’s 1st District, where she mounted a competitive challenge to Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan.

Despite losing that race, Green came within 5 percentage points in a traditionally Democratic stronghold.

Tim Edson, who served as her consultant for that congressional bid, told the Capital Chronicle on Monday that Green “is seriously weighing another run for Congress in northwest Indiana and Republican leaders in Indiana and nationally are encouraging her to enter the race.”

Republicans are currently considering mid-cycle redistricting, aiming to grow the number of GOP-held seats in Congress. The 1st District, along with Marion County’s 7th District, are both held by Democrats.

Green, a combat veteran and cybersecurity expert, was appointed to the post in December as part of Braun’s incoming administration. At the time, Braun said her “military and cybersecurity background made her uniquely qualified to lead Indiana’s public safety agencies.”

This story was updated with information from the governor’s office. and a statement from Green.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

