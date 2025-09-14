© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Photos: See the red carpet looks at the 2025 Emmy Awards

By NPR Staff
Published September 14, 2025 at 6:38 PM EDT
Pedro Pascal
Richard Shotwell
/
AP
Pedro Pascal

Stars including Megan Stalter, Pedro Pascal, Selena Gomez and Walton Goggins walked the red carpet on Sunday night ahead of the 77th Emmy Awards. This year's ceremony was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Catch up on the winners here.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Elizabeth Banks
John Shearer / AP
/
AP
Elizabeth Banks
Harrison Ford
Allen J. Schaben / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Harrison Ford
Brian Tyree Henry
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Brian Tyree Henry
Seth Rogen, left, and his wife Lauren Miller
Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Seth Rogen, left, and his wife Lauren Miller
Uzo Aduba
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Uzo Aduba
Natasha Rothwell
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Natasha Rothwell
Janelle James
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Janelle James
Jason Segel
John Shearer / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jason Segel
Martin Short, left, and Steve Martin
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Martin Short, left, and Steve Martin
Liza Colón-Zayas
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Liza Colón-Zayas
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
Todd Williamson / AP
/
AP
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
The team from Adolescence arrive at the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)
Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP / AP
/
AP
The team from Adolescence arrive at the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)
Ronny Chieng
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Ronny Chieng
Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost
Jennifer Coolidge
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Jennifer Coolidge
Dax Shepard, left, and Kristen Bell
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Dax Shepard, left, and Kristen Bell
Justin Hartley
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Justin Hartley
Sydney Sweeney
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Sydney Sweeney
Katherine LaNasa
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Katherine LaNasa
Quinta Brunson
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Quinta Brunson
Thomas Kail, left, and Michelle Williams
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Thomas Kail, left, and Michelle Williams
Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Parker Posey
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Parker Posey
Aimee Lou Wood
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Aimee Lou Wood
Walton Goggins
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Walton Goggins
Jenna Ortega
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Jenna Ortega
Selena Gomez
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Selena Gomez
Molly Gordon
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Molly Gordon
Megan Stalter
Jae C. Hong / Invision
/
Invision
Megan Stalter
Lisa
Richard Shotwell
/ AP
/
AP
Lisa
Mary Steenburgen, left, and Ted Danson
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Mary Steenburgen, left, and Ted Danson
Kathy Bates, left, and Skye P. Marshall
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Kathy Bates, left, and Skye P. Marshall
Carrie Coon
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Carrie Coon
Lainey Wilson
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Lainey Wilson
Lauren Graham, left, and Alexis Bledel
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Lauren Graham, left, and Alexis Bledel
Adam Brody, left, and Leighton Meester
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Adam Brody, left, and Leighton Meester
Kaitlyn Dever
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Kaitlyn Dever
Sara Wells, left, and Noah Wyle
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Sara Wells, left, and Noah Wyle
Jessica Williams
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Jessica Williams
Bowen Yang
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Bowen Yang
Jon Gries, left, and Charlotte Le Bon
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Jon Gries, left, and Charlotte Le Bon
Jenny Slate
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Jenny Slate
Jason Isaacs
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Jason Isaacs
Jean Smart
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Jean Smart
Adam Scott
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Adam Scott
Chris Perfetti
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Chris Perfetti
Kimberly Schlapman, left, and Karen Fairchild
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Kimberly Schlapman, left, and Karen Fairchild
William Stanford Davis
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
William Stanford Davis
Sarah Bock
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Sarah Bock
Michelle Monaghan
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Michelle Monaghan
Chloë Sevigny
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Chloë Sevigny
Alan Cumming
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Alan Cumming
Mark Indelicato
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Mark Indelicato
Chase Sui Wonders
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Chase Sui Wonders
Jackie Tohn arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Jackie Tohn arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Joe Mande
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Joe Mande
Haley Kalil arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Haley Kalil arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sam Star
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Sam Star
Ryan Ken
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Ryan Ken
Dewayne Perkins
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Dewayne Perkins
Dichen Lachman
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Dichen Lachman
Tags
NPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff