Photos: See the red carpet looks at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Stars including Megan Stalter, Pedro Pascal, Selena Gomez and Walton Goggins walked the red carpet on Sunday night ahead of the 77th Emmy Awards. This year's ceremony was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.
Catch up on the winners here.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Allen J. Schaben / Getty Images
Getty Images
Harrison Ford
Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images
Getty Images
Seth Rogen, left, and his wife Lauren Miller
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Uzo Aduba
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Janelle James
John Shearer / Getty Images
Getty Images
Jason Segel
Martin Short, left, and Steve Martin
Todd Williamson / AP
AP
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP / AP
AP
The team from Adolescence arrive at the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)
Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Jennifer Coolidge
Dax Shepard, left, and Kristen Bell
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Thomas Kail, left, and Michelle Williams
Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Getty Images
Walton Goggins
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Selena Gomez
Jae C. Hong / Invision
Invision
Megan Stalter
Richard Shotwell
/ AP
AP
Lisa
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Mary Steenburgen, left, and Ted Danson
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Kathy Bates, left, and Skye P. Marshall
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Carrie Coon
Lauren Graham, left, and Alexis Bledel
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Adam Brody, left, and Leighton Meester
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Kaitlyn Dever
Sara Wells, left, and Noah Wyle
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Jessica Williams
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Bowen Yang
Jon Gries, left, and Charlotte Le Bon
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Chris Perfetti
Kimberly Schlapman, left, and Karen Fairchild
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Chloë Sevigny
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Mark Indelicato
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Jackie Tohn arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Haley Kalil arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell / AP
AP
Ryan Ken