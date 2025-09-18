© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
After undercharging, city announces hike in cost for trash removal

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT

The city raised rates for trash removal about 3 percent after undercharges of $48,000.

The city made the announcement in a statement Thursday. The rates affect small, medium and large carts.

The new costs:

  • Small (35 gal.) – $9.01/month (increase of $0.26)
  • Medium (64 gal.) – $16.48/month (increase of $0.48)
  • Large (96 gal.) – $24.72/month (increase of $0.72)

The B Square Bulletin first reported the undercharges.

“We know rate adjustments are never welcome news,” Sanitation Director Lazarus Sears said. “This adjustment is about aligning rates with actual costs. The fees residents pay go right back into the essentials—labor, equipment, fuel, and compliance—so that Bloomington continues to have dependable, affordable sanitation services.”

