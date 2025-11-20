Indy developers sue Kelley students and prof, allege theft of $2 billion tropical resort plan

An Indianapolis couple is suing five Indiana University students, one professor and a real estate developer for $2 billion. They allege the defendants stole their plans for an exclusive tropical resort.

In a complaint filed Monday, Tim and Doris Anne Sadler claim former MBA students T.R. Hollis, Nicholas Prazuch, Kelly Webb, and Jim and Rachel Sprayregen breached a contract signed for a class project by sharing secret plans with a rival developer, Discovery Land Company. The complaint also accuses the students’ professor, Will Geoghegan, of negligent supervision for not disclosing that the Sprayregens have family with close relationships to Discovery Land’s CEO.

Spokesperson Michael Murphy represents World Trade Center San Juan, the company created by the Sadlers to develop the project. He said amount requested in the suit accurately represents the company’s past and future losses.

“They had investors, they had commitments, they had agreements with the local redevelopment authority,” he said. “This was not an idea, it was a business.”

WFIU/WTIU reached out to the defendants, but none responded in time for publication. IU spokesperson Mark Bode said the university does not comment on litigation.

The Sadlers planned to develop part of a former US naval base in Puerto Rico into an ultra-luxury golf resort called Roosevelt Reserve. The couple said they spent hundreds of thousands in professional fees, even contracting record-setting PGA golfer Jack Nicklaus to design an 18-hole course. The Sadlers got permission from the Puerto Rican Local Development Authority for exclusive use of 1,500 acres.

Tim Sadler is an IU alumnus, and the couple are major donors to IU. They decided to partner with MBA students at the Kelley School of Business in fall 2021 for a final project in their sports business class. The students were asked to analyze the Sadlers’ business plan and give feedback on the project. Webb, Prazuch, Hollis, the Sprayregans and Geoghegan all signed non-disclosure agreements.

The students’ analysis determined Roosevelt Reserve could see at least $1 billion profits. According to the court documents, the students said that could increase to over $2 billion – provided the Sadlers partnered with Discovery Land.

Referring to a recorded presentation given by the students, the court document said the group “explored a union with Discovery Land” and spoke with leaders at the company without the Sadlers’ consent.

Discovery Land never pursued the partnership, the complaint said, but “induced the (Local Redevelopment Authority) to breach its agreement” with World Trade Center San Juan and “systematically interfered with and ultimately stole the Plaintiffs entire business model.” Puerto Rican authorities awarded Discovery Land a request for proposal in summer 2024.

The Sadlers said this cost them not just their initial investment but also the profits projected in the IU study.

“The attorneys would tell you, rarely in a case do you have the defendants actually quantify the damages that they are causing the plaintiffs,” Murphy said. “That’s where the $2 billion comes from.”

When asked whether they would pursue charges against IU or the Local Redevelopment Authority, Murphy said none were being considered at this time but that he “doesn’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”

The 1,550 acres are part of a former U.S. naval station called Roosevelt Roads. After the base closed in 2004, some land was transferred to the government of Puerto Rico and converted to a nature preserve. The rest was auctioned off. At the time, some members of the Puerto Rican Local Redevelopment Authority worried the land would become an “elite enclave” for tourists.