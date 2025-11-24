State study on municipal election timing, vote center mandate released

Municipal elections cost Indiana significantly more per vote than midterm and presidential contests, according to a state study released Thursday.

The analysis, conducted by the Voting System Technical Oversight Program at Ball State University, also found traditional precinct systems carry higher per-vote costs than newer vote centers setups.

“Transparency is one of our top priorities,” Secretary of State Diego Morales said in a Thursday news release. “By making this report available, it’s evident how hard our team is working to strengthen elections and serve every Hoosier with integrity.”

House Enrolled Act 1633, approved in April, directed Morales to consider whether changing up municipal elections timing or mandating vote centers statewide would save money. Turnout was another factor.

During debate, lawmakers from both parties revealed distrust of his spending decisions and his penchant for self-promotion.

The law required Morales’ office to conduct at least three public hearings, but he held five. The results were submitted to the General Assembly’s Legislative Council ahead a Nov. 1 deadline, according to the news release.

No policy recommendations were made, however.

Municipal elections under the microscope

In an analysis of elections held from 2018 to 2024, municipal elections were about as expensive to administer as midterm elections, but brought in fewer voters — resulting in higher costs per vote.

In the 2022 midterm general elections, for instance, the cost per vote was about $5.26, while the 2024 presidential general contest was $5.47.

But it was $15.62 for the 2023 municipal general election.

Aligning municipal elections with larger cycles could “modestly” increase participation in the midterms and presidential elections, according to the study, which noted several thousand voters who cast ballots in local races abstained from the even-year contests.

The move “would lead to significant increases” in the number of Hoosiers participating in municipal contests, however.

The boost in turnout would “more than mak(e) up for” those lost through “ballot fatigue.” That’s when voters lose interest in lengthy lists of choices or become overwhelmed by the options.

VSTOP recorded 74 comments related to municipal election timing, with 60 in opposition and 14 in favor. Hoosiers against changes feared national issues would drown out local ones, while supporters cited cost savings and turnout gains. Local election administrators said it should be a choice.

Vote center push evaluated

In precinct-based systems, voters must cast their ballots at one assigned precinct location. The vote center model has fewer polling locations but a voter can cast their ballot at any location within their counties of residence on Election Day.

VSTOP found that vote center counties have spent less, on average, per voter than precinct counties during midterm and presidential elections since 2014. Precinct counties spent less in the first year studied, 2012.

The pandemic-era 2020 election was excluded from the analysis of vote centers and precincts because its administration was “abnormal.”

Staffing is likely the primary driver of savings, per the study. Fewer locations generally means lower staffing requirements.

On average, vote center counties spent $15,912 on poll worker pay — compared to $28,325 average for precinct counties.

Those that transitioned to vote center systems between the 2018 and 2022 midterm elections used 22% fewer poll workers, according to the study. And those that made the change between the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections used 19% fewer poll workers.

VSTOP cautioned, however, that data limitations “make it challenging to draw firm conclusions about differences in staffing needs between the two models.”

The study made no findings on equipment-related savings, citing a lack of reliable data and the complexity of both use and contracting.

Discussions with county election officials, however, indicated that most deploy comparable amounts of equipment regardless of voting model.

Transitioning could even cost more, because of the technology purchases or upgrades that could be involved.

There was little evidence that vote centers impact turnout, according to the report, or voter experience.

VSTOP logged 88 comments related to the potential vote center requirement, with 61 Hoosiers opposed and 27 in support. Most didn’t object to the concept of vote centers, but didn’t want the model to be mandated for all counties. Local election administrators also said it should be a choice.

Lake County got a shout-out for its “unanimous” opposition. Commenters argued the aging population would lack the transportation needed to get to the more sparsely located vote centers.

