Indiana football stays unbeaten with 63–10 win over Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. Indiana did more than just upset No. 8 Illinois. The Hoosiers dismantled the Illini 63-10 on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, picking up a statement win that pushed IU to 4-0 and showed off coach Curt Cignetti’s impressive progress in his second year.
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza was nearly flawless, connecting on 21 of 23 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns.
Fernando Mendoza said the Hoosiers’ offense is starting to find its rhythm.
“I think it showed that we’re a great Big Ten team, that we can run and throw the ball. We had a ton of success rushing and passing, and it’s starting to click, starting to come together.”
He’s quickly becoming part of the Heisman Trophy talk. IU’s running backs chipped in 312 yards and three touchdowns, with Khobi Martin leading the way at 107 yards and two scores.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti was direct about execution in the red zone.
“When you have opportunities to score touchdowns, you’ve got to score,” Cignetti said.
Indiana’s defense was just as strong, limiting Illinois to only two rushing yards on 20 carries and 161 total yards overall. IU finished with six sacks and nine tackles for loss, while fans chanted 'overrated' at the Illini crowd.
This wasn’t a one-time thing. Indiana has run for over 300 yards in all four games so far, putting them among the top five teams in the country. With strong play on offense and defense, the Hoosiers now look like real Big Ten contenders.