Indiana football stays unbeaten with 63–10 win over Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. Indiana did more than just upset No. 8 Illinois. The Hoosiers dismantled the Illini 63-10 on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, picking up a statement win that pushed IU to 4-0 and showed off coach Curt Cignetti’s impressive progress in his second year.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza was nearly flawless, connecting on 21 of 23 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns.

Fernando Mendoza said the Hoosiers’ offense is starting to find its rhythm.

“I think it showed that we’re a great Big Ten team, that we can run and throw the ball. We had a ton of success rushing and passing, and it’s starting to click, starting to come together.”

He’s quickly becoming part of the Heisman Trophy talk. IU’s running backs chipped in 312 yards and three touchdowns, with Khobi Martin leading the way at 107 yards and two scores.

1 of 7 — A quick performance from the RedSteppers between action. A quick performance from the RedSteppers between action. Alexandra Halm 2 of 7 — Indiana’s No. 7 hurdles over teammate No. 12 after the tackle. Indiana’s No. 7 hurdles over teammate No. 12 after the tackle. Alexandra Halm 3 of 7 — Alberto Mendoza is warming up Alberto Mendoza goes through pregame warmups at Memorial Stadium. Alexandra Halm 4 of 7 — Close up of an Indiana Hoosier football player looking up into the sold-out stadium An Indiana player takes in the sold-out crowd at Memorial Stadium. Alexandra Halm 5 of 7 — Young fans buzz with excitement as the Hoosiers take on the Fighting Illini. Young fans buzz with excitement as the Hoosiers take on the Fighting Illini. Alexandra Halm 6 of 7 — Daley delivers a solid defensive presence as he matches up with the Fighting Illini. Daley delivers a solid defensive presence as he matches up with the Fighting Illini. Alexandra Halm 7 of 7 — Indiana’s No. 74 flexes his strength, holding off a pair of Illini players. Indiana’s No. 74 flexes his strength, holding off a pair of Illini players. Alexandra Halm

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti was direct about execution in the red zone.

“When you have opportunities to score touchdowns, you’ve got to score,” Cignetti said.

Indiana’s defense was just as strong, limiting Illinois to only two rushing yards on 20 carries and 161 total yards overall. IU finished with six sacks and nine tackles for loss, while fans chanted 'overrated' at the Illini crowd.

This wasn’t a one-time thing. Indiana has run for over 300 yards in all four games so far, putting them among the top five teams in the country. With strong play on offense and defense, the Hoosiers now look like real Big Ten contenders.

