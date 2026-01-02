Looking back at the big stories of 2025 that impacted Hoosiers

We officially said good-bye to 2025 Wednesday night, but it was a year filled with big news that impacted Hoosiers across the state.

One of the biggest was Senate Enrolled Act 1, which provides property tax relief for residents and businesses but led to cuts in revenue for local communities and public education institutions.

The general assembly also gave Gov. Mike Braun control of the three alumni picks to Indiana University’s Board of Trustees. He immediately replaced those positions with his picks.

But, in a surprise move last month, the Indiana Senate overwhelmingly shot down an effort led by Gov. Braun, at the request of President Trump, to redistrict the state’s U.S. House district maps in an effort to pick up two Republican seats in this year’s mid-term elections.

Indiana University came under fire for its free speech policies – or lack thereof. It was rated last among public institutions in free speech by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

And, in Bloomington, the county council nixed a plan for a new jail site at the 11th hour, reigniting an effort to seek a new location. But construction finally began on the Bloomington Convention Center expansion project after nearly a decade in the making.

The city also continues to try to cope with its population of unhoused persons.

On this week's Noon Edition, we'll look back at some of the top stories from 2025 that impacted Hoosiers on a local and state level.

Guests

Joe Hren, Reporter, WFIU/WTIU News

Niki Kelly, Editor, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Ethan Sandweiss, Reporter, WFIU/WTIU News