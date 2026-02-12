© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Mansfield Park

Published February 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
Kathleen Simunek (Fanny Price) in IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater's production of Mansfield Park
Zach Rosing / IU Jacobs School Of Music
Kathleen Simunek (Fanny Price) in IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater's production of Mansfield Park

IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater presents Mansfield Park, music by Jonathan Dove, February 13th and 14th at 7:30 pm at the Musical Arts Center in Bloomington, and February 21st at 7:30 pm and February 22nd at 3 pm at the Madam Walker Theater in Indianapolis.

"The music allows the mask to come off of her" says Kathleen Simunek, who sings the role of Fanny Price in Jonathan Dove's operatic adaptation of Jane Austen's Mansfield Park. Kathleen joined WFIU's Christopher Burrus to talk about bringing a beloved literary character to the opera stage, performing the music of Jonathan Dove, and appreciating the vision of IU Opera director Michael Shell. You can hear the audio of Kathleen Simunek in conversation with Christopher Burrus above.

