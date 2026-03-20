Philadelphia Orchestra at the IU Auditorium

The Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop will perform Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3; Brahms’s Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn; and Schumann’s Symphony No. 2 at the IU Auditorium on March 25th at 8pm. Bloomington will welcome a pioneering force in classical music for a concert that is sure to impress.

IU Auditorium will welcome the Philadelphia Orchestra to its stage on Wednesday, March 25th at 8pm. The orchestra is known for its “Philadelphia Sound,” lush strings and powerful brass. They will perform under the baton of a luminary in classical music, conductor Marin Alsop. Maestro Alsop brings a program of three monumental composers to the Bloomington stage: Beethoven, Brahms and Schumann. She spoke with WFIU’s Christopher Burrus about the concert night’s selections and the connections between them. You can hear the audio above.