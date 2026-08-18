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Arts and Culture

ChamberFest Brown County

Published August 18, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
pc: chamberfestbrowncounty.com

Listen to a conversation with Andreas Ioannides, pianist and artistic director of ChamberFest Brown County. Dr. Ioannides speaks about the origins of the festival, the versatile line up for seven days of performances, and reflects on the three Piano Trios by Johannes Brahms. He will perform them with colleagues at Thursday's concert.

Chamberfest Brown County is open to the public with free concerts through August 22nd. Find more details including a festival line-up at https://www.chamberfestbrowncounty.com/

Arts and Culture