Arts and Culture
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Listen to a conversation with pianist Andreas Ioannides about the this year's festival
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Listen to a conversation with Linda Strommen, professor of oboe at Indiana University about her new album Life's Journeys, her long-time friendship and collaboration with composer Eric Ewazen, and her thoughts on new music for the oboe.
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A 1997 WTIU documentary about the longtime IU Jacobs School of Music Dean.
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Listen to a conversation with Curly and Laurey! Evan Woods Gunter and Paulina Baron discuss performing Rodgers and Hammerstein's iconic characters in a production from IU Jacobs School of Music Opera and Ballet Theater.
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Hear a conversation with Sasha Janes about One, his ballet based on Michael Torke's Color Music. The ballet will premiere as a part of the IU Jacobs Spring Ballet.
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Listen to a conversation with luminary conductor Marin Alsop about the concert
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Anna Liu, who plays Lucette/Cendrillon in IU Opera's production of Jules Massenet's Cendrillon, talks about performing a dream operatic role.
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Kathleen Simunek, who plays Fanny Price in IU Opera's production of Mansfield Park, talks about adapting the world of Jane Austen for the opera stage
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IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater presents La Bohème, by Giacomo Puccini, November 8 and 14 at 7:30 pm, November 9 at 3 pm, and November 15 at 5 pm, at the Musical Arts Center.
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Friday, October 24 at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, October 25 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm at the Musical Arts Center. The program features four works that span more than a century of ballet history and innovation.
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The mural is the first of five to be painted on the walls of the Duke Energy substation on South Rogers Street.
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The City of Bloomington and Downtown Bloomington, Inc. are bringing a new interactive public art installation to the Fourth Street Parking Garage.
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Indiana higher education leaders are investing millions in STEM and research. Meanwhile, enrollment in the arts and humanities shrinks.
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Students representing the Union Board, IU Student Government and the Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center selected three paintings, all by Black artists, to hang in the Indiana Memorial Union.
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About 100 people attended a teach-in on Palestinian artist Samia Halaby and IU's cancellation of her exhibit.
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“Samia Halaby Uncanceled” is a free but ticketed event Feb. 17 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater.
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Masters students in IU’s Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design are campaigning for the reinstatement of Palestinian artist Samia Halaby’s exhibition.
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‘Deeply disappointing’: Anti-censorship groups call out IU’s cancellation of Palestinian artist's exhibitThe National Coalition Against Censorship and PEN America are urging IU to reinstate Samia Halaby’s exhibition.
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The first stage Thursday will cover the wall on the northwest corner of West 11th Street and North Rogers Street.
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The Creative Arts for Vets program sends out guidebook kits that include an art kit with materials and instructions to veterans all over the country.