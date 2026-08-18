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Arts&

Culture

The latest in arts and culture news

Arts and Culture
  • ChamberFest Brown County
    Listen to a conversation with pianist Andreas Ioannides about the this year's festival
  • Linda Strommen Releases New Album: Life's Journeys
    Listen to a conversation with Linda Strommen, professor of oboe at Indiana University about her new album Life's Journeys, her long-time friendship and collaboration with composer Eric Ewazen, and her thoughts on new music for the oboe.
  • Charles Webb was an IU music faculty member from 1960 to 1973, then served as Dean for 24 more years.
    Charles Webb: Making Music
    John Bailey
    A 1997 WTIU documentary about the longtime IU Jacobs School of Music Dean.
  • Curly and Laurey stand in front of a farmhouse, centerstage in Oklahoma!
    Oklahoma!
    Listen to a conversation with Curly and Laurey! Evan Woods Gunter and Paulina Baron discuss performing Rodgers and Hammerstein's iconic characters in a production from IU Jacobs School of Music Opera and Ballet Theater.
  • An image of the stage at the Musical Arts Center in Bloomington. Forty dancers stand in a line dressed in orange, green and purple. One dancer stands center stage dressed in blue.
    Spring Ballet: One by Sasha Janes
    Hear a conversation with Sasha Janes about One, his ballet based on Michael Torke's Color Music. The ballet will premiere as a part of the IU Jacobs Spring Ballet.
  • Maestro Alsop conducts the Philadelphia Orchestra
    Philadelphia Orchestra at the IU Auditorium
    Listen to a conversation with luminary conductor Marin Alsop about the concert
  • pc: Shanti Knight
    Cendrillon, An Opera by Jules Massenet
    Anna Liu, who plays Lucette/Cendrillon in IU Opera's production of Jules Massenet's Cendrillon, talks about performing a dream operatic role.
  • Kathleen Simunek (Fanny Price) in IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater's production of Mansfield Park
    Mansfield Park
    Kathleen Simunek, who plays Fanny Price in IU Opera's production of Mansfield Park, talks about adapting the world of Jane Austen for the opera stage
  • Seonyoung Park (Mimì) and DU Haocheng (Rodolfo) in IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater’s production of La Bohème.
    La Bohème
    Aaron Cain
    IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater presents La Bohème, by Giacomo Puccini, November 8 and 14 at 7:30 pm, November 9 at 3 pm, and November 15 at 5 pm, at the Musical Arts Center.
  • Stanley Cannon and Eva Bendesky dance the pas de deux, This Bitter Earth, by Christopher Wheeldon.
    IU Jacobs School of Music Ballet Theater Presents Its Fall Ballet
    Aaron Cain
    Friday, October 24 at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, October 25 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm at the Musical Arts Center. The program features four works that span more than a century of ballet history and innovation.