WFIU and WTIU Honored with Prestigious Regional and National Awards

These honors highlight the dedication, creativity, and journalistic integrity that drive our work to serve Indiana communities with meaningful, impactful public media.

WTIU Receives Multiple Regional Emmy Awards

At the 2025 Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards, WTIU earned five Emmy wins for work completed in 2024. Among the station’s standout achievements was the acclaimed documentary Major Taylor: Champion of the Race , which received several honors:



Documentary – Topical Major Taylor: Champion of the Race – Todd Gould (Director), Kevin Evans (Engineer)

Writer – Short Form / Long Form Todd Gould, Major Taylor: Champion of the Race

Director – Post Produced Todd Gould, Major Taylor: Champion of the Race

Musical Composition/Arrangement Tyron Cooper, Major Taylor: Champion of the Race

WTIU also earned an Emmy in the Solo Storyteller – Content category for:



Journey Indiana – A Chromatic Collaboration, John Timm (Videographer)

These wins affirm WTIU’s continued excellence in long-form storytelling and cultural programming across Indiana and beyond.

WFIU Recognized by Public Media Journalists Association

WFIU-FM earned two Second Place awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) in its 2025 national competition, which honors the best in local public radio journalism across the country:

These stories reflect WFIU’s commitment to deep, community-rooted reporting that captures the complexities of politics, justice, and public life.

Silver Circle Honor for Perry Metz

In addition to the program awards, we’re thrilled to celebrate Perry Metz, former General Manager of WFIU and WTIU, who was inducted into the NATAS Central Great Lakes Chapter Silver Circle . This lifetime achievement award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to television for more than 25 years.

Under Metz’s leadership from 2003 to 2019, WFIU and WTIU expanded their local and state news coverage, becoming home to the largest public media newsroom in Indiana.

Continuing Our Mission

These recognitions are more than just accolades — they’re a testament to our shared mission to inform, educate, and connect Hoosiers. We’re proud of the producers, journalists, editors, and storytellers who made this work possible — and we’re grateful to our listeners and viewers for your ongoing support.

Want to experience the award-winning work for yourself? Visit:

ipm.org/radio